Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.
