Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $381.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.