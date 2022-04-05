Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.