Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 87,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,198.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.