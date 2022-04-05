Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

CBIO stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

