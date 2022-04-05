Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,235. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

