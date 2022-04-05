Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $23.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,039.89. 2,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,678. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,939.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,895.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

