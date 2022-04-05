Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $188,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 794,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,550. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

