CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.