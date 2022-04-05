Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Lowered to €43.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $45.93 on Monday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

