Carderock Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.