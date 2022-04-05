Carbon Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $88,520.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.86 or 0.07502573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.25 or 1.00085332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,514,162 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

