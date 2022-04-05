Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Target Price to $4.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.