Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.
Shares of LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.