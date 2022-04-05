Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.