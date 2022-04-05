Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.15.

ALGS stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

