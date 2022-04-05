Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

