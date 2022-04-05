Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

