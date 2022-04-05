Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANO stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

