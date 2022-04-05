Cannell Capital Llc Buys 21,893 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

