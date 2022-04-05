Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

