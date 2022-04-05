Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

