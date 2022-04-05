Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 131,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,078,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

