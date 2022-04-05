Callisto Network Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $65,716.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.28 or 0.07552043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00100319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

