Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $675.00 Million

Brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to post $675.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.00 million. Caleres reported sales of $638.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 28.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.