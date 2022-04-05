Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 19,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.