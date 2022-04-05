Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $57.05

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $58.30. Cactus shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 295 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

