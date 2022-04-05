C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.58. 16,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 638,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

