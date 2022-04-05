C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

