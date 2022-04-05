Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 24.7% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 84,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

