BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,590.00

BSCView (BSCV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $76,739.68 and $6,590.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

