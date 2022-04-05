Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.02

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.02 and last traded at $77.15, with a volume of 36450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.