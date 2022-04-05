Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE IPI opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.