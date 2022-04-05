Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $467,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

