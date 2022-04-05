Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

