Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $451,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.54 and a beta of 1.99. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

