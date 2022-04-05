Brown Advisory Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $343.80. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

