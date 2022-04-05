Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 7,524 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

