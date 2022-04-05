Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 10,190 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.