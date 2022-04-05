Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 8,778 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 86,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

