Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,265.01 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,082.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,279.81.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.