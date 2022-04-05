Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.