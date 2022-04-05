Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE RA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 237,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

