Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $74.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.