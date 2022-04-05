Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.90

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$71.90 and traded as high as C$73.21. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$73.17, with a volume of 936,578 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM.A. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at C$35,291,385.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.