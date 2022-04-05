Brokers Set Expectations for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of FR opened at $62.39 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,340,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

