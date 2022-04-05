Brokers Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.05.

TSE OR opened at C$16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

