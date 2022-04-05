Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $26.67

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

WES stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 945,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.50. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

