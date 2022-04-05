Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $28.60

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.53. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,429,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,707,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

