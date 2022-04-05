Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) PT at €34.96

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.96 ($38.42).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SZG shares. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SZG stock traded down €1.04 ($1.14) on Thursday, reaching €42.46 ($46.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.67. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($25.03) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($53.58).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

