Brokerages Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) PT at $118.40

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get RLI alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.45. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.